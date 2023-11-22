NEC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEC teams will be in action in three games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Le Moyne Dolphins playing the Boston University Terriers at Case Gym.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
NEC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights
|12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|-
|Le Moyne Dolphins at Boston University Terriers
|1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds
|2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow NEC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.