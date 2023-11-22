NEC teams will be in action in three games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Le Moyne Dolphins playing the Boston University Terriers at Case Gym.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

NEC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights 12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 - Le Moyne Dolphins at Boston University Terriers 1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow NEC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!