If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Norfolk County, Massachusetts, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Wednesday

Williams High School at Cardinal Spellman High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 22

6:00 PM ET on November 22 Location: Brockton, MA

Brockton, MA Conference: Catholic Central - Large

Catholic Central - Large How to Stream: Watch Here

Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School at Old Colony Regional Voc Tech High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 22

6:00 PM ET on November 22 Location: Rochester, MA

Rochester, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Holliston High School at Westwood High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23

10:00 AM ET on November 23 Location: Westwood, MA

Westwood, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Norton High School at Bellingham High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23

10:00 AM ET on November 23 Location: Bellingham, MA

Bellingham, MA Conference: Tri-Valley - Small

Tri-Valley - Small How to Stream: Watch Here

Millis High School at Medway High School