Can we anticipate Oskar Steen lighting the lamp when the Boston Bruins take on the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Steen stats and insights

Steen has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Steen has no points on the power play.

Steen averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

