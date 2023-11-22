Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Plymouth County This Week
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
Williams High School at Cardinal Spellman High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Brockton, MA
- Conference: Catholic Central - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School at Old Colony Regional Voc Tech High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Rochester, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Marshfield High School at Duxbury High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23
- Location: Duxbury, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middleborough High School at Carver Middle High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23
- Location: Carver, MA
- Conference: South Shore
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brockton High School at Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23
- Location: Bridgewater, MA
- Conference: South East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Old Rochester Regional High School at Apponequet Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 23
- Location: Lakeville, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
