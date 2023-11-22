High school football is on the schedule this week in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Wednesday

Williams High School at Cardinal Spellman High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 22

6:00 PM ET on November 22 Location: Brockton, MA

Brockton, MA Conference: Catholic Central - Large

Catholic Central - Large How to Stream: Watch Here

Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School at Old Colony Regional Voc Tech High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 22

6:00 PM ET on November 22 Location: Rochester, MA

Rochester, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Marshfield High School at Duxbury High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23

10:00 AM ET on November 23 Location: Duxbury, MA

Duxbury, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Middleborough High School at Carver Middle High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23

10:00 AM ET on November 23 Location: Carver, MA

Carver, MA Conference: South Shore

South Shore How to Stream: Watch Here

Brockton High School at Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23

10:00 AM ET on November 23 Location: Bridgewater, MA

Bridgewater, MA Conference: South East

South East How to Stream: Watch Here

Old Rochester Regional High School at Apponequet Regional High School