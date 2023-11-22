Kevin Durant and Chris Paul are two players to watch on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Phoenix Suns (8-6) match up with the Golden State Warriors (7-8) at Footprint Center.

How to Watch Suns vs. Warriors

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, NBCS-BA

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Suns beat the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, 120-107. Durant scored a team-high 31 points (and contributed nine assists and four rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 31 4 9 0 1 2 Devin Booker 28 3 6 1 1 0 Jusuf Nurkic 18 12 0 1 4 2

Warriors' Last Game

In their previous game, the Warriors beat the Rockets on Monday, 121-116. Their high scorer was Stephen Curry with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry 32 5 1 0 0 5 Klay Thompson 20 3 3 0 0 5 Dario Saric 18 5 2 1 1 3

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

Suns Players to Watch

Durant is putting up 27.7 points, 4.0 assists and 8.7 boards per game.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers for the season are 9.3 points, 4.0 assists and 10.0 boards per game.

Eric Gordon is putting up 15.3 points, 1.7 assists and 2.7 boards per game.

Jordan Goodwin's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 3.3 assists and 5.0 boards per contest.

Josh Okogie's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 1.3 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry gets the Warriors 30.7 points, 5.3 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Paul contributes with 10.7 points per game, plus 4.3 boards and 9.3 assists.

Kevon Looney's numbers for the season are 6.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 60.0% of his shots from the field.

The Warriors receive 5.3 points per game from Dario Saric, plus 6.3 boards and 2.3 assists.

Moses Moody's numbers for the season are 8.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 52.9% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

