The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-3) take on the UMass Minutemen (2-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UMass vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
  • TV: NESN
UMass Stats Insights

  • The Minutemen made 41.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.2 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
  • UMass went 8-5 when it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Blue Devils ranked 238th in rebounding in college basketball. The Minutemen finished 32nd.
  • Last year, the 69.8 points per game the Minutemen recorded were just 0.4 fewer points than the Blue Devils allowed (70.2).
  • UMass went 11-6 last season when scoring more than 70.2 points.

UMass Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UMass put up 75.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.
  • The Minutemen surrendered 72.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.7 away from home.
  • At home, UMass made 0.2 more treys per game (6.3) than away from home (6.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to in road games (31.5%).

UMass Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Albany (NY) W 92-71 William D. Mullins Center
11/13/2023 Quinnipiac W 102-81 William D. Mullins Center
11/17/2023 Harvard L 78-75 William D. Mullins Center
11/22/2023 Cent. Conn. St. - William D. Mullins Center
12/2/2023 South Florida - William D. Mullins Center
12/6/2023 @ Towson - SECU Arena

