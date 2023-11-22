The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-3) take on the UMass Minutemen (2-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UMass vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMass Stats Insights

The Minutemen made 41.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.2 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

UMass went 8-5 when it shot better than 44.7% from the field.

The Blue Devils ranked 238th in rebounding in college basketball. The Minutemen finished 32nd.

Last year, the 69.8 points per game the Minutemen recorded were just 0.4 fewer points than the Blue Devils allowed (70.2).

UMass went 11-6 last season when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMass Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UMass put up 75.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.

The Minutemen surrendered 72.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.7 away from home.

At home, UMass made 0.2 more treys per game (6.3) than away from home (6.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to in road games (31.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMass Upcoming Schedule