How to Watch UMass vs. Cent. Conn. St. on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-3) take on the UMass Minutemen (2-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UMass vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
UMass Stats Insights
- The Minutemen made 41.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.2 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- UMass went 8-5 when it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Blue Devils ranked 238th in rebounding in college basketball. The Minutemen finished 32nd.
- Last year, the 69.8 points per game the Minutemen recorded were just 0.4 fewer points than the Blue Devils allowed (70.2).
- UMass went 11-6 last season when scoring more than 70.2 points.
UMass Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UMass put up 75.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.
- The Minutemen surrendered 72.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.7 away from home.
- At home, UMass made 0.2 more treys per game (6.3) than away from home (6.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to in road games (31.5%).
UMass Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Albany (NY)
|W 92-71
|William D. Mullins Center
|11/13/2023
|Quinnipiac
|W 102-81
|William D. Mullins Center
|11/17/2023
|Harvard
|L 78-75
|William D. Mullins Center
|11/22/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/2/2023
|South Florida
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Towson
|-
|SECU Arena
