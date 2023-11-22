Wednesday's game between the UMass Minutemen (2-1) and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-3) at William D. Mullins Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 87-67 and heavily favors UMass to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 22.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMass vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: William D. Mullins Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UMass vs. Cent. Conn. St. Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 87, Cent. Conn. St. 67

Spread & Total Prediction for UMass vs. Cent. Conn. St.

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass (-20.8)

UMass (-20.8) Computer Predicted Total: 154.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UMass Performance Insights

At 69.8 points scored per game and 71.4 points conceded last season, UMass was 216th in the nation offensively and 221st on defense.

Last year, the Minutemen were 32nd in college basketball in rebounds (34.9 per game) and 143rd in rebounds allowed (30.6).

Last season UMass was ranked 136th in the nation in assists with 13.6 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Minutemen were 320th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (5.9) last season. They were 254th in 3-point percentage at 32.8%.

UMass gave up 7.8 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.1% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 252nd and 128th, respectively, in the country.

The Minutemen took 70.3% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 29.7% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 76.5% of the Minutemen's buckets were 2-pointers, and 23.5% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.