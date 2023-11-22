UMass vs. Cent. Conn. St. November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-1) meet the UMass Minutemen (1-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
UMass vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
UMass Top Players (2022-23)
- Matt Cross: 12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- RJ Luis: 11.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dyondre Dominguez: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- T.J. Weeks: 8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Wildens Leveque: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
Cent. Conn. St. Top Players (2022-23)
- Andre Snoddy: 9.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kellen Amos: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nigel Scantlebury: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Davonte Sweatman: 6.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jay Rodgers: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
UMass vs. Cent. Conn. St. Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UMass Rank
|UMass AVG
|Cent. Conn. St. AVG
|Cent. Conn. St. Rank
|216th
|69.8
|Points Scored
|66
|318th
|221st
|71.4
|Points Allowed
|70.2
|179th
|32nd
|34.9
|Rebounds
|30.9
|238th
|16th
|11
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|320th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|136th
|13.6
|Assists
|12.9
|186th
|334th
|14
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
