The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-1) meet the UMass Minutemen (1-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UMass vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UMass Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMass Top Players (2022-23)

Matt Cross: 12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK RJ Luis: 11.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Dyondre Dominguez: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK T.J. Weeks: 8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Wildens Leveque: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cent. Conn. St. Top Players (2022-23)

Andre Snoddy: 9.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Kellen Amos: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Nigel Scantlebury: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Davonte Sweatman: 6.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jay Rodgers: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMass vs. Cent. Conn. St. Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UMass Rank UMass AVG Cent. Conn. St. AVG Cent. Conn. St. Rank 216th 69.8 Points Scored 66 318th 221st 71.4 Points Allowed 70.2 179th 32nd 34.9 Rebounds 30.9 238th 16th 11 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 320th 5.9 3pt Made 6.8 237th 136th 13.6 Assists 12.9 186th 334th 14 Turnovers 11.2 113th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.