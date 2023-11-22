The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-3) are double-digit, 14.5-point underdogs against the UMass Minutemen (2-1) at William D. Mullins Center on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The game tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 148.5.

UMass vs. Cent. Conn. St. Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: William D. Mullins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UMass -14.5 148.5

UMass Betting Records & Stats

Of UMass' 29 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 148.5 points 11 times.

UMass' outings last season had an average of 141.2 points, 7.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

UMass covered 14 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

UMass was the moneyline favorite 14 total times last season. It finished 8-6 in those games.

The Minutemen played as a moneyline favorite of -1600 or shorter in just one game last season, which they won.

Based on this contest's moneyline, UMass has an implied win probability of 94.1%.

UMass vs. Cent. Conn. St. Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 148.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 148.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMass 11 37.9% 69.8 135.8 71.4 141.6 143.7 Cent. Conn. St. 9 34.6% 66 135.8 70.2 141.6 134.6

Additional UMass Insights & Trends

Last year, the Minutemen recorded 69.8 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 70.2 the Blue Devils allowed.

When UMass put up more than 70.2 points last season, it went 11-6 against the spread and 11-6 overall.

UMass vs. Cent. Conn. St. Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMass 14-15-0 1-0 13-16-0 Cent. Conn. St. 12-13-0 2-1 11-14-0

UMass vs. Cent. Conn. St. Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMass Cent. Conn. St. 8-6 Home Record 6-7 3-8 Away Record 4-14 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.7 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

