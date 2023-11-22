Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Worcester County This Week
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
If you live in Worcester County, Massachusetts and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
Ware High School at Quaboag Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Warren, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakmont Regional High School at Lunenburg High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Lunenburg, MA
- Conference: Midland-Wachusett C
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23
- Location: Oxford, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Uxbridge High School at Northbridge High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23
- Location: Whitinsville, MA
- Conference: South Worcester County - A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ralph C Mahar Regional High School at Athol High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23
- Location: Athol, MA
- Conference: Hampshire - North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blackstone Millville Regional High School at Sutton High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23
- Location: Sutton, MA
- Conference: Dual Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shepherd Hill Regional High School at Tantasqua Regional High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23
- Location: Fiskdale, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Grafton High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23
- Location: Grafton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
