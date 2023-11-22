If you live in Worcester County, Massachusetts and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Wednesday

Ware High School at Quaboag Regional High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 22

6:00 PM ET on November 22 Location: Warren, MA

Warren, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakmont Regional High School at Lunenburg High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 22

6:00 PM ET on November 22 Location: Lunenburg, MA

Lunenburg, MA Conference: Midland-Wachusett C

Midland-Wachusett C How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23

10:00 AM ET on November 23 Location: Oxford, MA

Oxford, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Uxbridge High School at Northbridge High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23

10:00 AM ET on November 23 Location: Whitinsville, MA

Whitinsville, MA Conference: South Worcester County - A

South Worcester County - A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ralph C Mahar Regional High School at Athol High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23

10:00 AM ET on November 23 Location: Athol, MA

Athol, MA Conference: Hampshire - North

Hampshire - North How to Stream: Watch Here

Blackstone Millville Regional High School at Sutton High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23

10:00 AM ET on November 23 Location: Sutton, MA

Sutton, MA Conference: Dual Valley

Dual Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Shepherd Hill Regional High School at Tantasqua Regional High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23

10:00 AM ET on November 23 Location: Fiskdale, MA

Fiskdale, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Grafton High School