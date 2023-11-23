Bookmakers give the San Francisco 49ers (7-3) the edge when they visit the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 in a matchup between NFC West foes at Lumen Field. San Francisco is favored by a touchdown. The contest's over/under is listed at 43.5.

As the 49ers prepare for this matchup against the Seahawks, take a look at their betting insights and trends.

49ers vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Seattle Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-7) 43.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel 49ers (-7) 42.5 -295 +240 Bet on this game with FanDuel

San Francisco vs. Seattle Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: NBC

49ers vs. Seahawks Betting Insights

San Francisco has posted a 5-4-1 record against the spread this season.

The 49ers have two wins ATS (2-3-1) as a 7-point favorite or greater this season.

Four of San Francisco's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Seattle has beaten the spread five times in 10 games.

This year, four of Seattle's 10 games have gone over the point total.

