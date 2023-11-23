Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Barnstable County This Week
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Barnstable County, Massachusetts this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Barnstable County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Cape Cod Regional Technical High School at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23
- Location: Bourne, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Falmouth High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23
- Location: Falmouth, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barnstable High School at Falmouth High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23
- Location: Falmouth, MA
- Conference: Cape & Islands - Atlantic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
