The Boston College Eagles (4-1) play the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Center. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Boston College vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS Sports Network

Boston College Stats Insights

The Eagles' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Ramblers have given up to their opponents (42.4%).

Boston College is 2-1 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Eagles are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ramblers sit at 336th.

The Eagles average just 1.8 more points per game (75.8) than the Ramblers allow their opponents to score (74).

Boston College is 2-0 when it scores more than 74 points.

Boston College Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home Boston College put up 66.4 points per game last season, 2.1 fewer points than it averaged away (68.5).

In 2022-23, the Eagles conceded 9.1 fewer points per game at home (67.4) than away (76.5).

Boston College knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (5.4 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (27.7%) than away (39.1%).

