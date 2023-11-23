The Boston College Eagles (4-1) play the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Center. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Boston College vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • TV: CBS Sports Network

Boston College Stats Insights

  • The Eagles' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Ramblers have given up to their opponents (42.4%).
  • Boston College is 2-1 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ramblers sit at 336th.
  • The Eagles average just 1.8 more points per game (75.8) than the Ramblers allow their opponents to score (74).
  • Boston College is 2-0 when it scores more than 74 points.

Boston College Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home Boston College put up 66.4 points per game last season, 2.1 fewer points than it averaged away (68.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Eagles conceded 9.1 fewer points per game at home (67.4) than away (76.5).
  • Boston College knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (5.4 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (27.7%) than away (39.1%).

Boston College Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Richmond W 68-61 Silvio O. Conte Forum
11/18/2023 Harvard W 73-64 Silvio O. Conte Forum
11/22/2023 Colorado State L 86-74 T-Mobile Center
11/23/2023 Loyola Chicago - T-Mobile Center
11/29/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
12/2/2023 NC State - Silvio O. Conte Forum

