How to Watch Boston College vs. Loyola Chicago on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston College Eagles (4-1) play the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Center. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Boston College vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Boston College Stats Insights
- The Eagles' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Ramblers have given up to their opponents (42.4%).
- Boston College is 2-1 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ramblers sit at 336th.
- The Eagles average just 1.8 more points per game (75.8) than the Ramblers allow their opponents to score (74).
- Boston College is 2-0 when it scores more than 74 points.
Boston College Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home Boston College put up 66.4 points per game last season, 2.1 fewer points than it averaged away (68.5).
- In 2022-23, the Eagles conceded 9.1 fewer points per game at home (67.4) than away (76.5).
- Boston College knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (5.4 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (27.7%) than away (39.1%).
Boston College Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Richmond
|W 68-61
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/18/2023
|Harvard
|W 73-64
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/22/2023
|Colorado State
|L 86-74
|T-Mobile Center
|11/23/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|NC State
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
