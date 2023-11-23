Thursday's game that pits the Boston College Eagles (4-1) versus the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 76-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Boston College, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 1:30 PM on November 23.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Boston College vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Boston College vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 76, Loyola Chicago 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Boston College vs. Loyola Chicago

Computer Predicted Spread: Boston College (-6.0)

Boston College (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Loyola Chicago's record against the spread so far this season is 1-4-0, and Boston College's is 3-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Ramblers are 2-3-0 and the Eagles are 3-2-0.

Boston College Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game (posting 75.8 points per game, 176th in college basketball, and giving up 70.4 per outing, 179th in college basketball) and have a +27 scoring differential.

Boston College wins the rebound battle by 4.4 boards on average. It collects 34.2 rebounds per game, 162nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.8.

Boston College knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34% from beyond the arc (141st in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 36.8%.

Boston College and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Eagles commit 11.2 per game (132nd in college basketball) and force 12 (201st in college basketball).

