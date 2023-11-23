Boston College vs. Loyola Chicago November 23 Tickets & Start Time
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) will meet the Boston College Eagles (4-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This matchup is available on CBS Sports Network.
Boston College vs. Loyola Chicago Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 23
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Boston College Players to Watch
- Des Watson: 15.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Miles Rubin: 7.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.8 BLK
- Braden Norris: 8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Greg Dolan: 7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dame Adelekun: 9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
Boston College vs. Loyola Chicago Stat Comparison
|Loyola Chicago Rank
|Loyola Chicago AVG
|Boston College AVG
|Boston College Rank
|246th
|71.2
|Points Scored
|75.8
|176th
|249th
|74.0
|Points Allowed
|70.4
|179th
|280th
|30.8
|Rebounds
|34.2
|162nd
|336th
|6.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|130th
|198th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|6.8
|220th
|121st
|14.4
|Assists
|13.0
|196th
|229th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|11.2
|132nd
