The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) will meet the Boston College Eagles (4-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This matchup is available on CBS Sports Network.

Boston College vs. Loyola Chicago Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 23

Thursday, November 23 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Boston College Players to Watch

Des Watson: 15.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Miles Rubin: 7.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.8 BLK

7.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.8 BLK Braden Norris: 8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Greg Dolan: 7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Dame Adelekun: 9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.2 BLK

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Boston College vs. Loyola Chicago Stat Comparison

Loyola Chicago Rank Loyola Chicago AVG Boston College AVG Boston College Rank 246th 71.2 Points Scored 75.8 176th 249th 74.0 Points Allowed 70.4 179th 280th 30.8 Rebounds 34.2 162nd 336th 6.0 Off. Rebounds 10.0 130th 198th 7.2 3pt Made 6.8 220th 121st 14.4 Assists 13.0 196th 229th 12.8 Turnovers 11.2 132nd

