Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Franklin County, Massachusetts this week? We have you covered below.
Franklin County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Ralph C Mahar Regional High School at Athol High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23
- Location: Athol, MA
- Conference: Hampshire - North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Franklin County Technical High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23
- Location: Turners Falls, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
