Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Franklin County, Massachusetts this week? We have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Ralph C Mahar Regional High School at Athol High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23

10:00 AM ET on November 23 Location: Athol, MA

Athol, MA Conference: Hampshire - North

Hampshire - North How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Franklin County Technical High School