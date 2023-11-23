Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hampden County This Week
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Hampden County, Massachusetts is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hampden County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Agawam High School at West Springfield High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23
- Location: West Springfield, MA
- Conference: Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Hadley High School at Holyoke High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 23
- Location: Holyoke, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
