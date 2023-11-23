Week 12 of the NFL season is here. To see how each team measures up to the rest of the league, take a look at our power rankings below.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Ravens

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 13-4

8-3 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +900

+900 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: W 34-20 vs Bengals

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Chargers

@ Chargers Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

8:20 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: NBC

2. 49ers

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 14-3

7-3 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +450

+450 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: W 27-14 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Seahawks

@ Seahawks Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Thursday, November 23

8:20 PM ET on Thursday, November 23 TV Channel: NBC

3. Browns

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 14-3

7-3 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: W 13-10 vs Steelers

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Broncos

@ Broncos Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: FOX

4. Cowboys

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 14-3

7-3 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000

+1000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 33-10 vs Panthers

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Commanders

Commanders Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23

4:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23 TV Channel: CBS

5. Eagles

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 14-3

9-1 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +450

+450 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: W 21-17 vs Chiefs

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Bills

Bills Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: CBS

6. Lions

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 14-3

8-2 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200

+1200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 31-26 vs Bears

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Packers

Packers Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23

12:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23 TV Channel: FOX

7. Chiefs

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 14-3

7-3 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +450

+450 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: L 21-17 vs Eagles

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Raiders

@ Raiders Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: CBS

8. Jaguars

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 11-6

7-3 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1800

+1800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: W 34-14 vs Titans

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Texans

@ Texans Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: CBS

9. Bills

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 7-10

6-5 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200

+2200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: W 32-6 vs Jets

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Eagles

@ Eagles Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: CBS

10. Texans

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 12-5

6-4 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: W 21-16 vs Cardinals

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Jaguars

Jaguars Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: CBS

11. Dolphins

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 12-5

7-3 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +900

+900 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: W 20-13 vs Raiders

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Jets

@ Jets Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

12. Bengals

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 8-9

5-5 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: L 34-20 vs Ravens

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Steelers

Steelers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: CBS

13. Steelers

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 10-7

6-4 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 13-10 vs Browns

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Bengals

@ Bengals Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: CBS

14. Vikings

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 9-8

6-5 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: L 21-20 vs Broncos

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Bears

Bears Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, November 27

8:15 PM ET on Monday, November 27 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

15. Chargers

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 9-8

4-6 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: L 23-20 vs Packers

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Ravens

Ravens Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

8:20 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: NBC

16. Colts

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 10-7

5-5 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: W 10-6 vs Patriots

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Buccaneers

Buccaneers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: CBS

17. Saints

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 9-8

5-5 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: L 27-19 vs Vikings

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Falcons

@ Falcons Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: FOX

18. Buccaneers

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-9

4-6 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: L 27-14 vs 49ers

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Colts

@ Colts Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: CBS

19. Rams

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-9

4-6 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: W 17-16 vs Seahawks

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Cardinals

@ Cardinals Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: FOX

20. Seahawks

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 7-10

6-4 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: L 17-16 vs Rams

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: 49ers

49ers Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Thursday, November 23

8:20 PM ET on Thursday, November 23 TV Channel: NBC

21. Packers

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-9

4-6 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: W 23-20 vs Chargers

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Lions

@ Lions Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23

12:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23 TV Channel: FOX

22. Broncos

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 6-11

5-5 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 21-20 vs Vikings

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Browns

Browns Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: FOX

23. Raiders

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 6-11

5-6 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000

+30000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: L 20-13 vs Dolphins

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Chiefs

Chiefs Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: CBS

24. Titans

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 5-12

3-7 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000

+75000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: L 34-14 vs Jaguars

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Panthers

Panthers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: FOX

25. Falcons

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-11

4-6 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: L 25-23 vs Cardinals

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Saints

Saints Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: FOX

26. Bears

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 5-12

3-8 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: L 31-26 vs Lions

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Vikings

@ Vikings Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, November 27

8:15 PM ET on Monday, November 27 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

27. Cardinals

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-15

2-9 | 2-15 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: L 21-16 vs Texans

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Rams

Rams Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: FOX

28. Jets

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 5-12

4-6 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: L 32-6 vs Bills

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Dolphins

Dolphins Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

29. Commanders

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-13

4-7 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: L 31-19 vs Giants

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Cowboys

@ Cowboys Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23

4:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23 TV Channel: CBS

30. Patriots

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 3-14

2-8 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: L 10-6 vs Colts

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Giants

@ Giants Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: FOX

31. Giants

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 4-13

3-8 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: W 31-19 vs Commanders

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Patriots

Patriots Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: FOX

32. Panthers

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 1-16

1-9 | 1-16 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: L 33-10 vs Cowboys

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Titans

@ Titans Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 TV Channel: FOX

