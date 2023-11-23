Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Who's likely to score in the NHL on Wednesday? There are 14 games on the card, and a complete list of anytime goal-scorer odds is offered in this article.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) -110 to score
Avalanche vs. Canucks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22
- Rantanen's stats: 11 goals in 17 games
David Pastrnak (Bruins) -110 to score
Bruins vs. Panthers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22
- Pastrnak's stats: 12 goals in 17 games
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) -105 to score
Avalanche vs. Canucks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22
- MacKinnon's stats: 6 goals in 17 games
Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +100 to score
Capitals vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22
- Ovechkin's stats: 5 goals in 15 games
Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +125 to score
Penguins vs. Rangers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22
- Guentzel's stats: 6 goals in 17 games
Kyle Connor (Jets) +125 to score
Jets vs. Lightning
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22
- Connor's stats: 14 goals in 17 games
Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +125 to score
Penguins vs. Rangers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22
- Crosby's stats: 12 goals in 17 games
Connor McDavid (Oilers) +125 to score
Oilers vs. Hurricanes
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22
- McDavid's stats: 6 goals in 15 games
Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +130 to score
Canadiens vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22
- Caufield's stats: 5 goals in 18 games
Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +130 to score
Lightning vs. Jets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22
- Kucherov's stats: 13 goals in 18 games
