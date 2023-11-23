Thursday's contest at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya has the Green Bay Phoenix (2-1) squaring off against the UMass Minutewomen (1-4) at 1:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 80-53 win, as our model heavily favors Green Bay.

The Minutewomen are coming off of a 74-62 loss to Monmouth in their last game on Sunday.

UMass vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

UMass vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 80, UMass 53

UMass Schedule Analysis

UMass has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

UMass Leaders

Stefanie Kulesza: 14.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 46.8 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

14.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 46.8 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Bre Bellamy: 9.4 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

9.4 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9) Kristin Williams: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Tori Hyduke: 5.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 19.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

5.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 19.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Jermany Mapp: 6.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

UMass Performance Insights

The Minutewomen are being outscored by 9.2 points per game, with a -46 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.4 points per game (279th in college basketball), and allow 68.6 per contest (252nd in college basketball).

