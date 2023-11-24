Oddsmakers have listed player props for Cale Makar, Mats Zuccarello and others when the Colorado Avalanche visit the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Wild Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Avalanche vs. Wild Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)

Makar has been vital to Colorado this season, with 29 points in 18 games.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 22 1 1 2 3 at Predators Nov. 20 0 3 3 1 at Stars Nov. 18 0 3 3 2 vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 3 3 5 at Kraken Nov. 13 1 1 2 3

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's top contributors through 18 games, with 12 goals and 13 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 22 1 1 2 2 at Predators Nov. 20 0 0 0 1 at Stars Nov. 18 1 1 2 5 vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Nov. 13 1 1 2 2

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

Nathan MacKinnon has six goals and 17 assists for Colorado.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 22 0 1 1 7 at Predators Nov. 20 0 2 2 7 at Stars Nov. 18 0 0 0 4 vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 2 2 2 at Kraken Nov. 13 0 3 3 3

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Zuccarello has totaled five goals and 14 assists in 17 games for Minnesota, good for 19 points.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 19 1 1 2 4 at Senators Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Stars Nov. 12 1 0 1 3 at Sabres Nov. 10 0 2 2 6 at Rangers Nov. 9 0 0 0 2

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Kirill Kaprizov is a key piece of the offense for Minnesota with 15 total points this season. He has scored five goals and added 10 assists in 17 games.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 19 0 0 0 4 at Senators Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Stars Nov. 12 0 1 1 1 at Sabres Nov. 10 1 1 2 4 at Rangers Nov. 9 0 0 0 2

