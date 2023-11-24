Friday's contest at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has the Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) taking on the Boston College Eagles (3-2) at 4:30 PM ET on November 24. Our computer prediction projects a 73-63 win for Marquette, who are favored by our model.

The Eagles head into this matchup on the heels of a 71-56 victory over Providence on Sunday.

Boston College vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Boston College vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 73, Boston College 63

Other ACC Predictions

Boston College Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Eagles are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.

Boston College has one loss against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 24th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Golden Eagles are 0-0 (.000%) -- tied for the 103rd-most wins.

Boston College 2023-24 Best Wins

66-61 at home over Holy Cross (No. 133) on November 6

71-56 on the road over Providence (No. 146) on November 19

67-58 at home over Northeastern (No. 209) on November 12

Boston College Leaders

Dontavia Waggoner: 12.0 PTS, 3.6 STL, 35.9 FG%

12.0 PTS, 3.6 STL, 35.9 FG% Teya Sidberry: 14.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

14.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Andrea Daley: 13.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 47.4 FG%

13.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 47.4 FG% T'Yana Todd: 11.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.2 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

11.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.2 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23) JoJo Lacey: 4.6 PTS, 26.3 FG%, 9.1 3PT% (2-for-22)

Boston College Performance Insights

The Eagles have a 0 scoring differential, putting up 65.8 points per game (201st in college basketball) and giving up 65.8 (219th in college basketball).

