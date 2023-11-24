The Miami Hurricanes are expected to come out on top in their game against the Boston College Eagles at 12:00 PM on Friday, November 24, based on our computer projection model. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Boston College vs. Miami (FL) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Boston College (+10) Over (48.5) Miami (FL) 29, Boston College 24

Boston College Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Eagles based on the moneyline is 25.0%.

The Eagles' ATS record is 4-7-0 this year.

When they have played as at least 10-point underdogs this year, the Eagles are 1-1 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in seven of the Eagles' 11 games with a set total.

The average point total for Boston College this year is 2.2 points higher than this game's over/under.

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 78.9% chance to win.

The Hurricanes are 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 10-point favorites or more, Miami (FL) has an ATS record of 2-2.

Out of 10 Hurricanes games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

The point total average for Miami (FL) games this season is 49.1, 0.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Eagles vs. Hurricanes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (FL) 30.9 22.3 34.6 21.4 24.5 23.8 Boston College 25.5 28.1 25.7 28.7 25.2 27.4

