ACC opponents meet when the Miami Hurricanes (6-5) and the Boston College Eagles (6-5) square off on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Alumni Stadium.

Miami (FL) is putting up 30.9 points per game offensively this year (44th in the FBS), and is allowing 22.3 points per game (46th) on the other side of the ball. Boston College ranks 79th in the FBS with 25.5 points per game on offense, and it ranks 90th with 28.1 points allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Boston College vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Boston College vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

Boston College Miami (FL) 390.2 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.9 (33rd) 377.3 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.8 (30th) 195.5 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.8 (52nd) 194.6 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 262.1 (40th) 16 (75th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (118th) 15 (61st) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (55th)

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 2,017 yards (183.4 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 56.8% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 827 yards (75.2 ypg) on 175 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has run for 683 yards across 146 attempts, scoring six touchdowns.

Lewis Bond's 565 receiving yards (51.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 42 catches on 63 targets with six touchdowns.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has 25 receptions (on 58 targets) for a total of 345 yards (31.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Dino Tomlin's 37 targets have resulted in 21 catches for 264 yards.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has 2,413 passing yards for Miami (FL), completing 66% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.

Mark Fletcher has 468 rushing yards on 91 carries with four touchdowns.

Henry Parrish Jr. has been handed the ball 78 times this year and racked up 468 yards (42.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's team-leading 876 yards as a receiver have come on 68 receptions (out of 95 targets) with five touchdowns.

Jacolby George has caught 49 passes for 762 yards (69.3 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Colbie Young has been the target of 61 passes and compiled 44 grabs for 529 yards, an average of 48.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

