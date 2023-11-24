Boston College vs. Miami (FL): Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
The Miami Hurricanes (6-5) will have their 10th-ranked run defense on display versus the Boston College Eagles (6-5) and the No. 20 rushing offense in college football, on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Hurricanes are favored, by 9 points. The over/under for the outing is 48.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Miami (FL) vs. Boston College matchup.
Boston College vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
Boston College vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|Boston College Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (FL) (-9)
|48.5
|-350
|+270
|FanDuel
|Miami (FL) (-8.5)
|48.5
|-365
|+285
Boston College vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Boston College is 4-7-0 ATS this season.
- The Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 9 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Miami (FL) has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Hurricanes have been favored by 9 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
