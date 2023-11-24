The Miami Hurricanes (6-5) and the 10th-ranked run defense will visit the Boston College Eagles (6-5) and the 20th-ranked rushing attack on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Eagles are 10-point underdogs. The total is 48.5 points for this game.

Offensively, Miami (FL) ranks 32nd in the FBS with 432.9 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 29th in total defense (326.8 yards allowed per contest). With 25.5 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Boston College ranks 79th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 90th, surrendering 28.1 points per contest.

Boston College vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Miami (FL) vs Boston College Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Miami (FL) -10 -110 -110 48.5 -105 -115 -375 +300

Boston College Recent Performance

The Eagles are really struggling of late offensively, gaining 312.3 yards per game in their past three games (-88-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 416.7 (104th-ranked).

The Eagles are scoring 18.3 points per game in their past three games (-72-worst in college football), and allowing 27.3 per game (-11-worst).

In its past three games, Boston College has thrown for 158 yards per game (-79-worst in the country), and conceded 160.3 through the air (49th).

The Eagles are 14th-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (154.3), and -120-worst in rushing yards conceded (256.3).

In their past three contests, the Eagles have one win against the spread, and are 0-3 overall.

Boston College has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

Boston College Betting Records & Stats

Boston College is 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

Out of Boston College's 11 games with a set total, seven have hit the over (63.6%).

This season, Boston College has won three out of the seven games in which it has been the underdog.

Boston College has been at least a +300 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 2,017 yards (183.4 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 56.8% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 827 yards (75.2 ypg) on 175 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has collected 683 yards (on 146 carries) with six touchdowns.

Lewis Bond has registered 42 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 565 (51.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 63 times and has six touchdowns.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has totaled 345 receiving yards (31.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 25 receptions.

Dino Tomlin's 21 grabs (on 37 targets) have netted him 264 yards (24 ypg).

Shitta Sillah has two sacks to lead the team, and also has two TFL and 13 tackles.

Boston College's leading tackler, Vinny DePalma, has 67 tackles, one TFL, and 0.5 sacks this year.

Elijah Jones has picked off a team-high five passes. He also has 21 tackles and five passes defended to his name.

