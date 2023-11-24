Friday's NHL play includes the Boston Bruins (14-1-3) hosting the Detroit Red Wings (9-6-3) at TD Garden. The Red Wings are underdogs (+170 on the moneyline) against the Bruins (-210) ahead of the contest, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET.

Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bruins vs Red Wings Additional Info

Bruins vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

Detroit has played 11 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

The Bruins are 10-4 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Red Wings have claimed an upset victory in seven, or 50.0%, of the 14 games they have played while the underdog this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter, Boston is 5-1 (winning 83.3% of the time).

Detroit has had moneyline odds of +170 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 5-5 5-5-0 6.0 3.60 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.60 2.60 8 25.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 5-5 5-5-0 6.4 3.00 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.00 3.10 3 7.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

