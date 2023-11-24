The Boston Bruins (14-1-3) host the Detroit Red Wings (9-6-3) at TD Garden on Friday, November 24 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET. The Bruins have won five in a row at home.

Over the past 10 games for the Bruins (7-1-2), their offense has put up 36 goals while their defense has conceded 26 goals. They have had 31 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored eight goals (25.8%).

As hockey play continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which club we predict will capture the win in Friday's game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final result of Bruins 4, Red Wings 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-210)

Bruins (-210) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins are 14-1-3 overall and 2-3-5 in overtime contests.

Boston has nine points (3-1-3) in the seven games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Boston has scored a pair of goals in two games this season (1-0-1 record, three points).

The Bruins have scored at least three goals 16 times, and are 13-1-2 in those games (to record 28 points).

In the seven games when Boston has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 4-1-2 record (10 points).

In the eight games when it outshot its opponent, Boston is 7-0-1 (15 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 7-1-2 to register 16 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 10th 3.44 Goals Scored 3.61 6th 1st 2.11 Goals Allowed 3.17 15th 9th 31.7 Shots 30.8 18th 21st 31.2 Shots Allowed 29.4 9th 12th 21.67% Power Play % 20.27% 15th 1st 91.04% Penalty Kill % 79.41% 15th

Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

