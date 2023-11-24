Bruins vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:46 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins (14-1-3), winners of five home games in a row, host the Detroit Red Wings (9-6-3) at TD Garden on Friday at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET.
Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-210)
|Red Wings (+170)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have been a moneyline favorite 14 times this season, and have finished 10-4 in those games.
- Boston has a record of 5-1 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter (83.3% win percentage).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bruins a 67.7% chance to win.
- Boston and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in seven of 18 games this season.
Bruins vs Red Wings Additional Info
Bruins vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|62 (8th)
|Goals
|65 (7th)
|38 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|57 (15th)
|13 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (8th)
|6 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (18th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- Boston is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 7-1-2 overall, in its past 10 games.
- Boston hit the over in five of its past 10 contests.
- The Bruins and their opponents have combined to score 6.0 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 0.9 higher than their season-long average.
- The Bruins' 62 goals this season make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Bruins have conceded the fewest goals in NHL action this season with 38 (just 2.1 per game).
- The team has the league's second-best goal differential at +24 this season.
