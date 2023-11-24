The Orlando Magic (10-5) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (12-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Amway Center as 5.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 2:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Celtics vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 113 - Magic 108

Celtics vs Magic Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 5.5)

Magic (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-5.2)

Celtics (-5.2) Pick OU: Under (223.5)



Under (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.7

The Magic sport a 12-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 8-7-0 mark from the Celtics.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 54.5% of the time. That's more often than Orlando covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Boston does it better (46.7% of the time) than Orlando (40%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 11-3, while the Magic are 6-5 as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics own a top-five defense this year, ranking fourth-best in the league with 107.2 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank eighth with 117.3 points scored per contest.

Boston ranks third-best in the NBA by grabbing 47.1 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 12th in the league (43.6 allowed per contest).

The Celtics rank 23rd in the NBA with 24.7 dimes per contest.

Boston ranks eighth in the NBA at 12.6 turnovers per game, but it is forcing 10.9 turnovers per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by sinking 16.0 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 10th in the league at 36.6%.

