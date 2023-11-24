The Orlando Magic (10-5) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (12-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -5.5 -

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston has gone over in seven of its 15 games with a set total (46.7%).

The Celtics are 8-7-0 ATS this season.

Boston has been the favorite in 14 games this season and won 11 (78.6%) of those contests.

This season, Boston has won 10 of its 11 games, or 90.9%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The Celtics have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Celtics vs Magic Additional Info

Celtics vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 0 0% 117.3 228.8 107.2 214.7 226.3 Magic 0 0% 111.5 228.8 107.5 214.7 222.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have gone 7-3 in their past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

Three of Celtics' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Boston has performed better when playing at home, covering four times in six home games, and four times in nine road games.

The Celtics record 117.3 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 107.5 the Magic allow.

When Boston puts up more than 107.5 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

Celtics vs. Magic Betting Splits

Celtics and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 8-7 6-5 7-8 Magic 12-3 0-1 6-9

Celtics vs. Magic Point Insights

Celtics Magic 117.3 Points Scored (PG) 111.5 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 8-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-0 11-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 107.2 Points Allowed (PG) 107.5 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 7-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-1 10-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-2

