Paolo Banchero and Jayson Tatum are two players to watch on Friday at 2:30 PM ET, when the Orlando Magic (10-5) go head to head with the Boston Celtics (12-3) at Amway Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Magic

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, BSFL, NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics' Last Game

In their previous game, the Celtics beat the Bucks on Wednesday, 119-116. Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 26 points (and contributed eight assists and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 26 2 8 1 0 3 Jayson Tatum 23 11 4 0 1 2 Kristaps Porzingis 21 6 1 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Celtics vs Magic Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum gives the Celtics 27.9 points, 9.1 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kristaps Porzingis' averages on the season are 19.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 55.3% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.

Brown provides the Celtics 21.6 points, 4.8 boards and 3.6 assists per game, plus 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Jrue Holiday's averages for the season are 12.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists, making 42% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

The Celtics receive 13.6 points, 3.7 boards and 4.6 assists per game from Derrick White.

Watch Banchero, Tatum and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 26.7 8.9 4.5 1.3 0.5 3.1 Kristaps Porzingis 17.8 6 1.9 0.5 1.6 1.3 Jaylen Brown 19 3.7 3.7 0.8 0.5 2.2 Jrue Holiday 11.4 7.6 4.7 0.8 0.7 1.3 Derrick White 10 2.8 3.8 0.5 0.6 1.8

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.