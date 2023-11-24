Should you wager on Danton Heinen to find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings go head to head on Friday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550

Heinen stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Heinen scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Heinen has zero points on the power play.

Heinen averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

