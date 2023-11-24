Can we anticipate David Pastrnak scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins play the Detroit Red Wings at 1:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Pastrnak stats and insights

  • Pastrnak has scored in 10 of 18 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has scored three goals against the Red Wings this season in two games (12 shots).
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus nine assists.
  • Pastrnak's shooting percentage is 14.1%, and he averages 4.7 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Pastrnak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:13 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 20:31 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 3 0 3 13:13 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 3 1 2 17:35 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 22:06 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 20:07 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:53 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 18:56 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 24:41 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 21:17 Home W 3-2 OT

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

