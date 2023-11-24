Friday's game between the Harvard Crimson (3-2) and the North Dakota State Bison (2-2) at Harry West Gymnasium is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-59, heavily favoring Harvard to come out on top. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on November 24.

The Crimson's last contest on Sunday ended in an 81-71 loss to Baylor.

Harvard vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Harry West Gymnasium in San Diego, California

Harvard vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 76, North Dakota State 59

Harvard Schedule Analysis

The Crimson have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (two).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Harvard is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.

Harvard 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 on the road over Boston College (No. 90) on November 9

85-41 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 182) on November 12

78-57 on the road over UMass (No. 277) on November 16

Harvard Leaders

Harmoni Turner: 21.8 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 37.1 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

21.8 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 37.1 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Lola Mullaney: 15.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46)

15.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46) Elena Rodriguez: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 59.5 FG%

10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 59.5 FG% Katie Krupa: 7.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

7.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Abigail Wright: 8.6 PTS, 55.2 FG%

Harvard Performance Insights

The Crimson have a +39 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.8 points per game. They're putting up 75.0 points per game, 92nd in college basketball, and are giving up 67.2 per outing to rank 242nd in college basketball.

