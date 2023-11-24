Jake DeBrusk will be among those on the ice Friday when his Boston Bruins face the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden. Prop bets for DeBrusk in that upcoming Bruins-Red Wings matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

DeBrusk's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:19 per game on the ice, is +7.

In two of 17 games this season, DeBrusk has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

DeBrusk has a point in seven games this season through 17 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

DeBrusk has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 17 games played.

The implied probability that DeBrusk goes over his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of DeBrusk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 17 Games 5 7 Points 4 2 Goals 1 5 Assists 3

