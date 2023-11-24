The Boston Bruins, James van Riemsdyk among them, meet the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 1:00 PM ET, at TD Garden. If you'd like to wager on van Riemsdyk's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, van Riemsdyk has averaged 14:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

van Riemsdyk has scored a goal in four of 18 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

van Riemsdyk has a point in nine of 18 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

van Riemsdyk has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

van Riemsdyk's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 31.2% chance of van Riemsdyk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Red Wings

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +8.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 18 Games 5 12 Points 2 5 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

