The Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum included, face the Orlando Magic on Friday at 2:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tatum, in his previous game (November 22 win against the Bucks), posted 23 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

With prop bets available for Tatum, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 27.9 26.7 Rebounds 9.5 9.1 8.9 Assists 4.5 4.1 4.5 PRA -- 41.1 40.1 PR -- 37 35.6 3PM 3.5 3.3 3.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 22.2% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.8 per contest.

He's connected on 3.3 threes per game, or 20.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Tatum's Celtics average 101.7 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 102.6 possessions per contest.

Allowing 107.5 points per contest, the Magic are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 40.3 rebounds per contest, the Magic are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Magic have given up 22.8 per game, second in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Magic have conceded 11.8 makes per game, eighth in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jayson Tatum vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 38 26 6 7 4 0 1 12/16/2022 38 31 7 3 2 0 2 10/22/2022 38 40 8 1 4 2 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.