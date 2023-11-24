Will John Beecher Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 24?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 1:00 PM ET, is John Beecher a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will John Beecher score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Beecher stats and insights
- Beecher has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Red Wings this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Beecher has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Beecher recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|11:08
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|12:14
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:50
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|8:22
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|13:05
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|7:53
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|8:06
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
