Jrue Holiday and the Boston Celtics take the court versus the Orlando Magic at 2:30 PM ET on Friday.

Holiday, in his last appearance, had five points and eight rebounds in a 119-116 win over the Bucks.

With prop bets in place for Holiday, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.3 11.4 Rebounds 5.5 7.4 7.6 Assists 5.5 4.9 4.7 PRA -- 24.6 23.7 PR -- 19.7 19 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.3



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Magic

Holiday has taken 11.3 shots per game this season and made 4.7 per game, which account for 12.6% and 11.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 4.5 threes per game, or 10.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Holiday's Celtics average 101.7 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 102.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Magic are fifth in the NBA, allowing 107.5 points per game.

The Magic allow 40.3 rebounds per game, ranking second in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Magic are second in the NBA, conceding 22.8 per game.

Conceding 11.8 made 3-pointers per contest, the Magic are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 28 23 4 9 1 0 0 12/5/2022 35 17 8 10 1 0 2

