Kristaps Porzingis and his Boston Celtics teammates will face the Orlando Magic on Friday at 2:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Porzingis put up 21 points and six rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 119-116 win versus the Bucks.

With prop bets available for Porzingis, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 17.5 19.6 Rebounds 7.5 6.9 Assists -- 1.9 PRA -- 28.4 PR -- 26.5 3PM 1.5 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Porzingis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kristaps Porzingis Insights vs. the Magic

Porzingis is responsible for taking 12.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.1 per game.

He's knocked down 1.6 threes per game, or 9.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Porzingis' Celtics average 101.7 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 102.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Magic have conceded 107.5 points per contest, which is fifth-best in the NBA.

The Magic are the second-ranked squad in the league, allowing 40.3 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Magic are second in the NBA, conceding 22.8 per contest.

The Magic concede 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 38 30 6 3 3 2 1 1/21/2023 23 17 6 0 1 1 0 12/30/2022 35 30 13 2 3 4 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.