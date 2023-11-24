Will Mason Lohrei Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 24?
Can we anticipate Mason Lohrei lighting the lamp when the Boston Bruins take on the Detroit Red Wings at 1:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Mason Lohrei score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Lohrei stats and insights
- Lohrei has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Lohrei has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have conceded 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
