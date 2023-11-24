Can we anticipate Mason Lohrei lighting the lamp when the Boston Bruins take on the Detroit Red Wings at 1:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Mason Lohrei score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Lohrei stats and insights

Lohrei has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Lohrei has zero points on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

