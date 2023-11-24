The college football schedule in Week 13, which includes the Miami Hurricanes versus the Boston College Eagles, is sure to please for fans watching from Massachusetts.

College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week

Miami Hurricanes at Boston College Eagles

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Venue: Alumni Stadium

Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Miami (FL) (-10)

UConn Huskies at UMass Minutemen

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: UConn (-2.5)

