Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Massachusetts
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college football schedule in Week 13, which includes the Miami Hurricanes versus the Boston College Eagles, is sure to please for fans watching from Massachusetts.
College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week
Miami Hurricanes at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 24
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Miami (FL) (-10)
UConn Huskies at UMass Minutemen
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: UConn (-2.5)
