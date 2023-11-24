The Memphis Tigers (5-0) take a five-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Villanova Wildcats (5-1), who have won three straight. It begins at 3:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Memphis vs. Villanova Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Memphis Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 48.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.0 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (38.0%).
  • Memphis has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.0% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 132nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 221st.
  • The Tigers average 82.2 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 64.3 the Wildcats give up.
  • Memphis is 5-0 when scoring more than 64.3 points.

Villanova Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
  • This season, Villanova has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.6% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 132nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 247th.
  • The Wildcats put up 7.7 more points per game (78.3) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (70.6).
  • Villanova has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 82.2 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Memphis put up 79.9 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it fared better offensively, averaging 82.0 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 70.7 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 78.3.
  • In home games, Memphis averaged 0.8 fewer threes per game (5.5) than on the road (6.3). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in road games (33.9%).

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Villanova averaged 3.8 more points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (66.6).
  • At home, the Wildcats allowed 65.1 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.6).
  • At home, Villanova made 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). Villanova's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.2%) than on the road (30.9%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Alabama State W 92-75 FedExForum
11/22/2023 Michigan W 71-67 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Arkansas W 84-79 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Villanova - Imperial Arena
12/2/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/6/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Maryland W 57-40 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
11/22/2023 Texas Tech W 85-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 North Carolina W 83-81 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Memphis - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
12/5/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum

