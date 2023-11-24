How to Watch Merrimack vs. Samford on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Samford Bulldogs (3-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Merrimack Warriors (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Merrimack vs. Samford Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other NEC Games
Merrimack Stats Insights
- The Warriors have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
- This season, Merrimack has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.2% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Warriors rank 204th.
- The Warriors average only 0.6 more points per game (73.4) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (72.8).
- Merrimack is 2-0 when it scores more than 72.8 points.
Merrimack Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Merrimack put up 64.9 points per game last season, 4.0 more than it averaged on the road (60.9).
- At home, the Warriors gave up 58.2 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 65.2.
- Merrimack drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.8%) than on the road (30.8%).
Merrimack Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Maine
|W 71-65
|Cross Insurance Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 76-52
|Value City Arena
|11/22/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 96-73
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/25/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
