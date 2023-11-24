The Samford Bulldogs (3-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Merrimack Warriors (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Merrimack vs. Samford Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other NEC Games

Merrimack Stats Insights

The Warriors have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

This season, Merrimack has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Warriors rank 204th.

The Warriors average only 0.6 more points per game (73.4) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (72.8).

Merrimack is 2-0 when it scores more than 72.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Merrimack Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Merrimack put up 64.9 points per game last season, 4.0 more than it averaged on the road (60.9).

At home, the Warriors gave up 58.2 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 65.2.

Merrimack drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.8%) than on the road (30.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Merrimack Upcoming Schedule