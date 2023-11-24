The Samford Bulldogs (3-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Merrimack Warriors (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Merrimack vs. Samford Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other NEC Games

Merrimack Stats Insights

  • The Warriors have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
  • This season, Merrimack has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.2% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Warriors rank 204th.
  • The Warriors average only 0.6 more points per game (73.4) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (72.8).
  • Merrimack is 2-0 when it scores more than 72.8 points.

Merrimack Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Merrimack put up 64.9 points per game last season, 4.0 more than it averaged on the road (60.9).
  • At home, the Warriors gave up 58.2 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 65.2.
  • Merrimack drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.8%) than on the road (30.8%).

Merrimack Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 @ Maine W 71-65 Cross Insurance Center
11/15/2023 @ Ohio State L 76-52 Value City Arena
11/22/2023 N.C. A&T W 96-73 Pete Hanna Center
11/24/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center
11/25/2023 Alabama State - Pete Hanna Center
11/29/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

