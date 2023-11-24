The Samford Bulldogs (3-2) welcome in the Merrimack Warriors (3-2) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Samford vs. Merrimack matchup.

Merrimack vs. Samford Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Merrimack vs. Samford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Merrimack vs. Samford Betting Trends

Merrimack has covered four times in four chances against the spread this season.

The Warriors have covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs in two of two chances this year.

Samford has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Bulldogs have gone over the point total twice.

