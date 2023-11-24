Friday's game between the Samford Bulldogs (3-2) and the Merrimack Warriors (3-2) at Pete Hanna Center has a projected final score of 75-71 based on our computer prediction, with Samford coming out on top. Game time is at 4:00 PM on November 24.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Merrimack vs. Samford Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Merrimack vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 75, Merrimack 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Merrimack vs. Samford

Computer Predicted Spread: Samford (-4.4)

Samford (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.6

Samford has gone 1-3-0 against the spread, while Merrimack's ATS record this season is 4-0-0. Both the Bulldogs and the Warriors are 2-2-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Merrimack Performance Insights

The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game, with a +14 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.4 points per game (219th in college basketball) and give up 70.6 per outing (182nd in college basketball).

Merrimack averages 33.0 rebounds per game (205th in college basketball), compared to the 32.0 of its opponents.

Merrimack hits 5.8 three-pointers per game (288th in college basketball), 2.0 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 26.4% from deep (330th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 35.5%.

Merrimack forces 13.6 turnovers per game (120th in college basketball) while committing 13.0 (243rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.