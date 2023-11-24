Friday's game features the Utah Utes (4-1) and the Merrimack Warriors (1-4) squaring off at Jon M. Huntsman Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 83-53 victory for heavily favored Utah according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on November 24.

The Warriors won their most recent game 65-60 against Bryant on Tuesday.

Merrimack vs. Utah Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Merrimack vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 83, Merrimack 53

Merrimack Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Utes are 0-0 (.000%) -- tied for the 103rd-most victories.

Merrimack has two losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

Merrimack Leaders

Amaya Staton: 9.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK, 37.5 FG%

9.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK, 37.5 FG% Paloma Garcia: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 54.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

11.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 54.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Jayme Decesare: 10.2 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

10.2 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Rose Caso: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.1 FG%

5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.1 FG% Diamond Christian: 4.8 PTS, 24.2 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

Merrimack Performance Insights

The Warriors put up 51.8 points per game (335th in college basketball) while allowing 57.0 per contest (88th in college basketball). They have a -26 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

