The Samford Bulldogs (0-1) will play the Merrimack Warriors (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Merrimack vs. Samford Game Information

Merrimack Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Minor: 17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK

17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK Ziggy Reid: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Javon Bennett: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan Derkack: 7.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Devon Savage: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Samford Top Players (2022-23)

Jermaine Marshall: 13.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Logan Dye: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Bubba Parham: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK A.J. Staton-McCray: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaron Rillie: 4.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Merrimack vs. Samford Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Samford Rank Samford AVG Merrimack AVG Merrimack Rank 28th 78.7 Points Scored 62.6 351st 227th 71.6 Points Allowed 62.3 16th 126th 32.5 Rebounds 26.2 362nd 189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 5.7 349th 30th 9.1 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 289th 11.7 Assists 12.6 211th 217th 12.2 Turnovers 13.2 304th

