The Samford Bulldogs (3-2) are heavily favored (-10.5) to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Merrimack Warriors (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The point total is 141.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Merrimack vs. Samford Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Samford -10.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Merrimack has played only one game this season that finished with a combined score over 141.5 points.

The average over/under for Merrimack's contests this season is 144.0, 2.5 more points than this game's point total.

Merrimack is 4-0-0 ATS this season.

Merrimack has split the two contests it has played as underdogs this season.

The Warriors have been at least a +450 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Merrimack has an implied victory probability of 18.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Merrimack vs. Samford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Samford 3 75% 78.8 152.2 72.8 143.4 150.8 Merrimack 1 25% 73.4 152.2 70.6 143.4 130.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Merrimack Insights & Trends

The Warriors average only 0.6 more points per game (73.4) than the Bulldogs allow (72.8).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Merrimack vs. Samford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Samford 1-3-0 1-1 2-2-0 Merrimack 4-0-0 2-0 2-2-0

Merrimack vs. Samford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Samford Merrimack 13-3 Home Record 10-6 8-7 Away Record 8-8 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 81.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 64.9 75.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.